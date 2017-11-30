Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Practice absence not injury-related
Lynch's absence from Thursday's practice was not injury-related.
Assuming he returns to the field Friday, Lynch could be on track for a busy Sunday against the Giants, with the Raiders likely to head into the weekend with a wideout corps lacking in star power due to Michael Crabtree's suspension and Amari Cooper's (concussion/ankle) iffy Week 13 injury status.
