Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Practice absence not injury-related

Lynch's absence from Thursday's practice was not injury-related.

Assuming he returns to the field Friday, Lynch could be on track for a busy Sunday against the Giants, with the Raiders likely to head into the weekend with a wideout corps lacking in star power due to Michael Crabtree's suspension and Amari Cooper's (concussion/ankle) iffy Week 13 injury status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories