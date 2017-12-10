Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Productive despite limited volume
Lynch rushed seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, adding one reception on two targets for three yards.
Lynch notched just eight touches as the Raiders played from behind for a majority of Sunday's contest, while quarterback Derek Carr shouldered the load with 41 passing attempts. Despite his limited volume, Lynch managed to find the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, while he also averaged a healthy 8.7 yards per carry on his seven rushing attempts. He's now scored five touchdowns in Oakland's past five games, so he'll look to maintain the momentum in Week 15 against the Cowboys.
