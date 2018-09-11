Lynch rushed 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for eight more yards in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 loss to the Rams.

Lynch capped off the game's opening drive with a 10-yard touchdown, but that ended up being his best run of the night. It's discouraging that Lynch finished with just 11 carries, as this game was actually tied 13-13 prior to the final play of the third quarter. Jalen Richard and Doug Martin combined for nine carries, with Richard also adding nine receptions.