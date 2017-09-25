Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Quiet against Redskins
Lynch carried six times for 18 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Redskins. He also caught his lone target for eight yards.
The entire Raiders team struggled Sunday and gained just 150 yards of offense by game's end, 32 of which came on the ground. While his workload was underwhelming, to say the least, no other player received more than two carries, so it's not as if he's losing his grip on the lead role. Unfortunately, things don't get any easier next week against a Broncos defense that limited Ezekiel Elliott to eight yards on nine carries in Week 2.
