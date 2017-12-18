Lynch rushed 16 times for 76 yards while catching three of four targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Lynch, who had been averaging a healthy 4.9 yards per carry over his previous four games, continued his efficient ways Sunday, ultimately finishing with a 4.8-yard average. However, his three-game touchdown streak came to a close despite Lynch having multiple chances in the red zone. Now averaging 92.6 total yards and scoring three touchdowns across his last five outings, the Oakland native will face one of his biggest tests of the season in Week 16 against an Eagles front surrendering only 3.7 yards per carry in 2017, the fifth-lowest rate in the league.