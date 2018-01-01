Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Reaches century mark against Chargers
Lynch rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries and added two receptions for 18 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He finishes his 2017 campaign with 207 carries for 891 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 20 catches for 151 yards on 31 targets.
Lynch surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark for just the second time all season in the Raiders' 2017 finale, but the veteran failed to find the end zone for a third consecutive game. Lynch's return from retirement with Oakland was respectable as he posted an average of 4.3 yards per carry while finding the end zone seven times, but the Raiders' offense ultimately fell well short of expectations en route to a 6-10 record. Lynch is slated to return in 2018 when the offense may be under new direction if the team elects to move on from offensive coordinator Todd Downing, which could provide a boost for the potential production of what should be an above-average offensive line.
