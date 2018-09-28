Lynch (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lynch, who has scored a touchdown in all three of Oakland's games to start the season, figures to see a solid amount of volume in Week 4, having averaged 16 carries a game thus far. His 170 rushing yards rank 16th in the NFL heading into the weekend, while Beast Mode has also chipped in seven catches (on eight targets) for 33 yards.