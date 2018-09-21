Lynch (shoulder) does not carry a Week 3 injury designation.

Lynch was limited at practice this week, but he'll tough things out Sunday against the Dolphins. Beast Mode has logged 29 carries for 106 yards and a pair of TDs in two games to date, while adding four catches for 11 yards. Doug Martin (11 carries for 44 yards) is on hand to spell him and Jalen Richard provides change-of-pace work, but Lynch remains a fantasy consideration as the Raiders' lead back and top goal-line option.

