Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Records 157 scrimmage yards versus Browns
Lynch recorded 130 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 27 additional yards during Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Lynch reached 20 carries for the first time this season in this high-scoring affair, averaging a healthy 6.5 yards per carry. He chipped in a little as a pass catcher as well and finished with his highest total of scrimmage yards since Week 8 of the 2014 campaign. Lynch reached the end zone in each of his first three games and is now on pace for roughly 1,200 yards rushing thanks to this strong effort. He seems to have regained his status as a useful fantasy play most weeks and will look to keep it up next Sunday against the Chargers.
