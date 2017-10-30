Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Rejoining team for Week 9.
Lynch (suspension) will rejoin the Raiders on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
DeAndre Washington took advantage of Lynch's absence during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bills, catching eight of 10 targets for 62 yards and a score and also adding 26 yards on six carries. It probably wasn't enough to alter the workload division in Oakland's backfield, where Lynch has been getting most of the early down carries while Washington and Richard handle passing downs and change-of-pace work. The trio draws a Week 9 matchup with a Miami run defense that started the season strong but has now allowed opposing backfields to produce at least 4.8 yards per carry in three straight games. Lynch figures to handle his usual role, which equated to 11.7 carries and 1.7 targets per game before he was ejected from a Week 7 win over the Chiefs.
