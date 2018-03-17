Lynch will receive his $1 million roster bonus Sunday and remain with the Raiders for the 2018 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Raiders mulled their options over the first few days of free agency and opted to stick with Lynch for 2018 while also adding former Buccaneer Doug Martin. Lynch rushed 207 times for 891 yards (4.3 average) and had 20 receptions for 151 yards and seven total touchdowns for the Raiders in 2017, and appears slated to be the team's lead back again for the upcoming season.