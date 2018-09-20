Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Remains limited at practice
Lynch (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
We'd expect Lynch to be a go for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, a notion that would be confirmed by his return to a full practice Friday and subsequent removal from the Raiders' Week 3 injury report.
