Coach Jon Gruden isn't confident Lynch (groin) will return this season, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "I don't know, Gruden said Monday. "I would say it would be very difficult, but I'm never going to shut the door with a guy like that."

NFL teams can designate just two players to return from injured reserve during a given season, and among 10 Raiders on the list Gruden specifically mentioned defensive tackle Justin Ellis (foot) and tackle Donald Penn (leg) as candidates. In the case of Lynch, he was forced to IR due to a groin injury that required surgery Oct. 18, placing his earliest possible return date Dec. 24 against the Broncos. In his stead, Oakland will have a fairly even split of snaps between Doug Martin (28 offensive snaps Sunday against the Colts) and pass-catching back Jalen Richard (22).