Head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that he still doesn't know if Lynch (groin) will be able to return this season, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Gruden said a little over a month ago that he was uncertain about Lynch's availability for the remainder of the season, and he provided the same answer Monday when asked. Gruden did say he "thinks Lynch is getting better," but added that Lynch is rehabbing on his own and the process is being overseen by the training staff, which is an indication he may not know precisely where Lynch stands in his recovery. This leaves the door slightly open for Lynch to play before the season ends, but with just four regular-season weeks to go, that seems unlikely, and would leave him little-to-no time to make a fantasy impact should he get back on the field. Doug Martin and Jalen Richard will continue sharing the bulk of the work in the Raiders' backfield for now, and likely the rest of the way.