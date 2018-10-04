Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Returns to practice Thursday
Lynch (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
There's a solid chance he'll be listed as a limited participant, but Lynch's return to the field Thursday suggests that he'll be a go Sunday against the Chargers.
