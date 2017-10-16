Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Rushes for 63 yards versus Chargers
Lynch rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers. He also failed to haul in either of his two targets from Derek Carr in the passing game.
Lynch posted a season-best 4.8 yards per carry during the Raiders' Week 6 loss, but his fantasy production was limited as he failed to find the end zone. The veteran rusher was given 10 more carries than both Cordarrelle Patterson and DeAndre Washington, solidifying his status as the No. 1 option out of Oakland's backfield. Lynch's next matchup comes against a Kansas City unit that ranks in the bottom half of the league in terms of run defense, having just given up 179 yards on 32 carries to the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Finds end zone to salvage day•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Makes minimal impact•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Quiet against Redskins•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Scores first TD in Oakland•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Doesn't appear to have lost a step•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Debuts in Oakland•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...