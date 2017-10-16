Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Rushes for 63 yards versus Chargers

Lynch rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers. He also failed to haul in either of his two targets from Derek Carr in the passing game.

Lynch posted a season-best 4.8 yards per carry during the Raiders' Week 6 loss, but his fantasy production was limited as he failed to find the end zone. The veteran rusher was given 10 more carries than both Cordarrelle Patterson and DeAndre Washington, solidifying his status as the No. 1 option out of Oakland's backfield. Lynch's next matchup comes against a Kansas City unit that ranks in the bottom half of the league in terms of run defense, having just given up 179 yards on 32 carries to the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell.