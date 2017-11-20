Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Rushes for most yards since Week 1
Lynch rushed 11 times for 67 yards in Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Patriots. He also added 10 yards on his one reception.
After only topping the 50-yard plateau once through the season's first five weeks, Lynch has 57 or more yards in three of his last four, the one exception being when he was ejected in Week 7. While he saw over half the carries in this contest and continues to be the Raiders' lead ball carrier, he still hasn't rushed more than 14 times in a game since Week 1. Given his relatively low ceiling at this point in his career, it will be tough to trust Lynch when the Raiders take on the Broncos in Week 12.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Scores twice in return•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Rejoining team for Week 9•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Out Week 8 after suspension upheld•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Suspended one game•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Ejected from Thursday's game•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Rushes for 63 yards versus Chargers•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...