Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Rushes for most yards since Week 1

Lynch rushed 11 times for 67 yards in Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Patriots. He also added 10 yards on his one reception.

After only topping the 50-yard plateau once through the season's first five weeks, Lynch has 57 or more yards in three of his last four, the one exception being when he was ejected in Week 7. While he saw over half the carries in this contest and continues to be the Raiders' lead ball carrier, he still hasn't rushed more than 14 times in a game since Week 1. Given his relatively low ceiling at this point in his career, it will be tough to trust Lynch when the Raiders take on the Broncos in Week 12.