Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Scores first TD in Oakland
Lynch had 12 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown and gained another four yards on one reception (two targets) in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.
The Raiders used Lynch to close out a 26-16 win in Tennessee the previous week, but Sunday's lead so so large that the team turned to backups DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. The 31-year-old back did score a two-yard touchdown right before halftime to salvage an otherwise quiet stat line in a game dominated by the Derek Carr-Michael Crabtree connection. While he could see a bit more work in Washington next week, Lynch seemingly isn't destined for the type of massive workload he typically handled in Seattle. It doesn't help that Richard has been excellent in his change-of-pace role, gaining 137 yards on 14 touches thanks to a pair of huge plays.
