Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Scores in second straight
Lynch rushed 18 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and added three yards on two receptions in Sunday's 20-19 loss to Denver.
Lynch plunged into the end zone for a one-yard score to give Oakland a 12-0 lead just before halftime. His twenty touches are an excellent sign after the 32-year-old battled illness in Week 1 and a subsequent shoulder injury leading up to the matchup with Denver. The Cal product also saw two-thirds of the carries as Doug Martin and Jalen Richard rushed just nine times combined. Lynch will continue to be the Raiders' bellcow Week 3 at Miami.
