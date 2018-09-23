Lynch carried 19 times for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins. He also caught three passes for an additional 22 yards.

Lynch received his largest workload of the season, though he struggled to an average of 3.4 yards per carry. He still produced a useful line for fantasy purposes thanks his involvement as a receiver and a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Lynch has averaged just 56.7 rushing yards per game this season, but he already has three touchdowns to his name and has caught seven passes to boot. The veteran seems likely to carry a hefty load most weeks and is still capable of putting up respectable numbers, which he will look to do again next week against the Browns.