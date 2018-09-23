Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Scores touchdown for third straight week
Lynch carried 19 times for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins. He also caught three passes for an additional 22 yards.
Lynch received his largest workload of the season, though he struggled to an average of 3.4 yards per carry. He still produced a useful line for fantasy purposes thanks his involvement as a receiver and a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Lynch has averaged just 56.7 rushing yards per game this season, but he already has three touchdowns to his name and has caught seven passes to boot. The veteran seems likely to carry a hefty load most weeks and is still capable of putting up respectable numbers, which he will look to do again next week against the Browns.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Ready to face Dolphins in Week 3•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Remains limited at practice•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Still dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Scores in second straight•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited due to shoulder issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3