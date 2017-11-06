Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Scores twice in return
Lynch carried 14 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Dolphins.
Though quiet in the first half, Lynch came alive thereafter and ultimately finished the day with his first multi-touchdown performance since 2014. Arguably his biggest moment came on a trap play in the third quarter where Lynch dodged a number of defenders and scampered 22 yards for the score -- his longest gain of the season. Considering the Dolphins entered the game allowing only 3.8 yards per carry (10th in the league), Lynch's 4.1 YPC clip proved to be particularly impressive. He'll now get a week off to enjoy the Raiders' Week 10 bye before welcoming to town a Patriots defense that's surrendered 5.1 yards per carry through Week 9.
