Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Sees most carries of season
Lynch ran 26 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos. He also caught all three passes thrown his way for 44 more yards.
Lynch served as the clock killer in this one, handling all the Raiders' carries once they got up 21-0. His 29 touches on the day blew away his previous high for the season of 19 in Week 1. His three receptions and 44-yards receiving were both also season highs. Unfortunately, he wasn't as effective a rusher in this one as he had been in recent weeks, managing just 2.6 YPC on the day, his lowest total since he last faced Denver in Week 4. The 31-year-old has some middle-of-the-road matchups over the next few weeks, starting at home against the GIants in Week 13.
