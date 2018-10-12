Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Set to face former team
Lynch (hip) does not carry a Week 6 injury designation.
Lynch was limited at practice this week by a hip issue, but it won't stop him from playing Sunday in London.He's coming off his quietest game of the season (nine carries for 31 yards in Week 5's 26-10 loss to the Chargers), but Lynch still led the Raiders' ground attack and his low volume was game-flow driven. A rebound in Week 6 seems probable, with Lynch no doubt looking forward to turning in a good showing against his former team.
