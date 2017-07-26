Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Shouldn't be overworked

Lynch shouldn't have to shoulder a huge workload, Jimmy Durkin of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

While seemingly locked in as the top rusher in a potent offense, the 31-year-old Lynch probably won't approach the type of workloads he handled in Seattle, where he had 280 or more carries and 313 or more touches each year from 2011 to 2014. The Raiders figure to mix in explosive second-year backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, with fullback Jamize Olawale potentially handling some of the passing-down work. Lynch should still have plenty of chances to find the painted area even if his overall workload is modest by lead-back standards, considering Latavius Murray scored 12 touchdowns in 14 games last season despite averaging only 13.9 carries per game.