Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Shut down in ugly loss
Lynch gained 31 yards on nine carries and 10 yards on two receptions in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.
Lynch finished with season-low marks for carries, touches and yards as the Raiders ran just 49 plays and were forced to abandon their rushing attack after halftime. The 32-year-old has otherwise enjoyed a surprisingly consistent season, scoring three times in five games while averaging 80 scrimmage yards and 2.4 catches for a bad team. Lynch will face his former team in Week 6 when the Raiders host the Seahawks.
