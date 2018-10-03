Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Sits out practice
Lynch (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Lynch has been limited at practice at times this season, but Wednesday's practice is his first missed session. We'll have to see if he's dealing with an injury, or was simply given a maintenance day.
