Lynch (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This might be taken as a small sign of progress, considering Lynch was held out of practice entirely last Wednesday. Whatever the case, he's been playing through a minor shoulder injury since Week 2, without any noticeable impact on his vicious running style. The larger concern is his team's issues staying competitive, as Lynch saw just nine carries in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers. The Raiders should have a better matchup from that standpoint in Week 6 when they play host to Lynch's former team, the Seahawks.

More News
Our Latest Stories