Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Still dealing with minor shoulder injury
Lynch (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This might be taken as a small sign of progress, considering Lynch was held out of practice entirely last Wednesday. Whatever the case, he's been playing through a minor shoulder injury since Week 2, without any noticeable impact on his vicious running style. The larger concern is his team's issues staying competitive, as Lynch saw just nine carries in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers. The Raiders should have a better matchup from that standpoint in Week 6 when they play host to Lynch's former team, the Seahawks.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Shut down in ugly loss•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Good to go Week 5•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Cleared from injury report•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Limited Thursday•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Held out with shoulder issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...