Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Still dealing with shoulder injury
Lynch (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lynch was also listed with a shoulder injury last week, managing a limited practice Wednesday before upgrading to full participation Thursday and Friday. There isn't any reason to believe he's in danger of missing Sunday's game in Miami.
