Lynch seems to have the support of new head coach Jon Gruden, but that doesn't necessarily mean the running back will be back in Oakland for 2018, Michael Gehlken of The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lynch is scheduled for a $4 million 2018 base salary with the potential for another $4 million in bonuses, including a $1 million roster bonus due March 18, the logical deadline for a decision on his future with the team. That date gives Oakland a few days to explore alternatives in free agency after the league year begins March 14. Lynch will turn 32 in April, but he still looked the part of an NFL lead runner last season, overcoming a slow start to the campaign by ending the year with eight straight outings of 57 or more rushing yards. He produced 4.3 yards per carry in a struggling offense, hitting paydirt on seven of his 207 totes.