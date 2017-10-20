Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Suspended one game

Lynch was suspended one game Friday for unsportsmanlike conduct, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Lynch made contact with a referee during Thursday's win over the Chiefs after running on the field from the sideline and was subsequently ejected from the contest. He is now set to miss the Raiders' Week 8 tilt against the Bills, with an expected return the following week versus the Dolphins.

