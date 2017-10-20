Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Suspended one game
Lynch was suspended one game Friday for unsportsmanlike conduct, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Lynch made contact with a referee during Thursday's win over the Chiefs after running on the field from the sideline and was subsequently ejected from the contest. He is now set to miss the Raiders' Week 8 tilt against the Bills, with an expected return the following week versus the Dolphins.
More News
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Ejected from Thursday's game•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Rushes for 63 yards versus Chargers•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Finds end zone to salvage day•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Makes minimal impact•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Quiet against Redskins•
-
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Scores first TD in Oakland•
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...