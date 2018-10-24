Lynch underwent surgery Oct. 18 to repair his groin and is hopeful to return form injured reserve when first eligible Week 16 against the Broncos, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

Since Lynch's move to IR coming out of the Raiders' bye required him to miss eight weeks anyway, the running back elected to go under the knife to address the groin injury, which had been a nuisance through the team's first six contests. The Raiders will likely turn to Doug Martin and Jalen Richard as their primary options out of the backfield while Lynch is out of commission for the next two months, but if he heals as anticipated, the 32-year-old could factor into the mix for the final two games of the campaign. A free agent after the season, Lynch may not be eager to continue his career in 2019 after already retiring once before, so he likely has some incentive to rehab hard and try to make one last appearance in his hometown of Oakland in Week 16.