Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Will rest Saturday
The Raiders will rest Lynch for Saturday's matchup with the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Raiders play the Rams again in their season opener, so head coach Jon Gruden has opted to rest several starters, including Lynch, in order to not give away any of their game plan. Look for the running back to get some reps next week against the Packers.
