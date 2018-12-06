Lynch (groin) won't be eligible to return from injured reserve this season after the Raiders used their second and last designated-for-return spot Thursday on offensive tackle Donald Penn (leg), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since Lynch was shuttled to IR on Oct. 22 shortly after undergoing surgery to repair a torn groin, he wouldn't have been able to play until at least Week 16 in light of the mandated eight-week shutdown period. Coach Jon Gruden offered little optimism Monday that Lynch would be ready to practice in the near future, so it's not too surprising that the Raiders have decided to close the book on his campaign. With Lynch hitting free agency this spring and set to turn 33 years old in April, it's not unreasonable to suspect his NFL career might be over. Lynch had previously retired from the NFL in 2016 before being lured back last season to join his hometown squad, but the idea of returning to the Raiders may not be as appealing with the team relocating to Las Vegas as soon as 2019 and no later than 2020.