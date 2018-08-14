Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Absent again

Bryant (illness) isn't practicing Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bryant missed practice Aug. 1 due to an unspecified illness and was held out of Monday's session while dealing with headaches. He's otherwise been healthy since joining the Raiders in April, but the missed time won't help his struggles learning the Oakland playbook. Bryant caught one pass for 18 yards in the preseason opener, and he still has a few days to recover before Saturday's exhibition against the Rams.

