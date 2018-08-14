Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Absent again
Bryant (illness) isn't practicing Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bryant missed practice Aug. 1 due to an unspecified illness and was held out of Monday's session while dealing with headaches. He's otherwise been healthy since joining the Raiders in April, but the missed time won't help his struggles learning the Oakland playbook. Bryant caught one pass for 18 yards in the preseason opener, and he still has a few days to recover before Saturday's exhibition against the Rams.
More News
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Dealing with headache•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Not practicing•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Catches one pass in Raiders debut•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Struggling with playbook•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Returns to field•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice with illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...