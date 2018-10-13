Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Added to injury report
Bryant was a late addition to the injury report as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to an illness, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Bryant is coming off his best game of the year, as he hauled in each of his three targets for a team-high 91 yards in a loss to the Chargers. The previous week he dropped what should have been an easy long touchdown, so it was good to see that quarterback Derrick Carr still had trust in him. The severity of his illness is unknown at this time, but it s enough to land him on the injury report. His status for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks will depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff. Seth Roberts would presumably replace him in three-receiver sets should he ultimately sit out.
