Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Barely plays in loss
Bryant played seven snaps and didn't draw a target in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.
Bryant was deployed as the No. 4 wide receiver in Oakland's first game without Amari Cooper, logging far fewer snaps than Brandon LaFell (92 percent), Jordy Nelson (90 percent) and Seth Roberts (60 percent). It would make sense for a rebuilding team to eventually give Bryant more opportunities, but we can't count on that happening in Thursday's game against the 49ers.
