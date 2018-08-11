Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Catches one pass in Raiders debut
Bryant made his Raiders debut during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions and caught one pass for 18 yards.
While the rumors of him not picking up the Raiders' playbook are yet to be disproven, Bryant still has the blazing speed to take the top off of a defense, which was on full display during the receiver's first and only catch of the day. With that said, at this juncture it appears Bryant may be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Ryan Switzer, who has been working the slot lately. There will still be plenty of opportunities for Bryant to work his way back up the depth chart throughout the rest of the summer, though, starting with the Raiders' second preseason game next Saturday against the Rams.
