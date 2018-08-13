Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Dealing with headache

Bryant missed Monday's practice due to a headache, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's unclear if this is related to the illness that caused Bryant to miss practice Aug. 1. Whatever the case may be, any missed time is a concern for a player who's reportedly struggling to learn his assignments in a new system. Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Ryan Switzer don't seem to be having the same problem, but they also don't possess Bryant's freakish athleticism. Unless his headache is related to a concussion, Bryant should make it back on the practice field before Saturday's preseason game against the Rams. He still has four weeks to get comfortable in Jon Gruden's offense before the Raiders face the Rams again Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories