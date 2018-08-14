Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Dealing with migraines

Bryant is dealing with what are being described as "really bad migraines," Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The wideout has now missed two straight practices with his migraines, which the report relays is a condition that he has contended with for years. For now, consider Bryant day-to-day and not subject to the NFL's concussion protocol.

