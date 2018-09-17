Bryant caught all four of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to Denver.

Bryant made a 16-yard catch at the start of the second quarter that would end up as his long gain of the day. Still, the four targets were good for a share of second on the team with Jordy Nelson and Jared Cook. The Clemson product will likely depend on long plays in order to make an impact and will therefore be a high-risk, high-reward option in Week 3 at Baltimore.