Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Debuts with four grabs
Bryant caught all four of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to Denver.
Bryant made a 16-yard catch at the start of the second quarter that would end up as his long gain of the day. Still, the four targets were good for a share of second on the team with Jordy Nelson and Jared Cook. The Clemson product will likely depend on long plays in order to make an impact and will therefore be a high-risk, high-reward option in Week 3 at Baltimore.
More News
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Will play until suspension decision is made•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Expected to suit up Week 2•
-
Martavis Bryant: Rejoins Raiders•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Re-signs with Oakland•
-
Martavis Bryant: Could return to Oakland•
-
Martavis Bryant: Facing year-long suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2