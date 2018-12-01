Bryant (knee) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It seemed unlikely Bryant would take the field Sunday given the 26-year-old failed to practice all week, and the downgrade seems to confirm those suspicions. Should Bryant get ruled out, the likes of Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman will continue to fill in behind Jordy Nelson for a thin Raiders' receiving core.