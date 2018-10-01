Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Drops would-be touchdown in Week 4 win
Bryant hauled in three of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Bryant caught less than half of his targets against Cleveland, but he was especially disappointed after dropping what would have been a wide-open 53-yard touchdown during the second quarter with the Raiders trailing by 10. Quarterback Derek Carr went on to target the crew of Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Jared Cook a combined 33 times as the trio of pass catchers racked up 21 receptions for 186 yards and four scores. Bryant will look to bounce back from his mishap against the Chargers in Week 5.
