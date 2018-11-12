Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Expected to miss games
Bryant (knee) will miss some time with a PCL injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
An MRI on Monday confirmed initial fears of a significant PCL injury, ruling Bryant out for Week 11 at the least. It isn't actually a major blow to the Oakland offense, as the mercurial wideout hasn't seen more than three targets in a game since Week 4. With Jordy Nelson also suffering a knee injury Sunday, the Raiders may be left with Brandon LaFell, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman as their top options at wide receiver for Week 11 at Arizona.
