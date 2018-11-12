Bryant (knee) will miss some time with a PCL injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

An MRI on Monday confirmed initial fears of a significant PCL injury, ruling Bryant out for Week 11 at the least. It isn't actually a major blow to the Oakland offense, as the mercurial wideout hasn't seen more than three targets in a game since Week 4. With Jordy Nelson also suffering a knee injury Sunday, the Raiders may be left with Brandon LaFell, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman as their top options at wide receiver for Week 11 at Arizona.

More News
Our Latest Stories