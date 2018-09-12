Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Expected to suit up Week 2
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that Bryant is healthy and should be ready to play Sunday in Denver, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Gruden declined to comment on rumors of an impending suspension for Bryant, something that likely played a big role in the decision to release the wideout at the end of the preseason. The Raiders re-signed the 26-year-old Tuesday, perhaps hoping he can provide a downfield threat while he gets the potential suspension sorted out with the league. Assuming Gruden elects to make him active in Week 2, Bryant may be limited to a small role as the team's fourth or fifth wideout.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...