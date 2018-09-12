Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that Bryant is healthy and should be ready to play Sunday in Denver, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Gruden declined to comment on rumors of an impending suspension for Bryant, something that likely played a big role in the decision to release the wideout at the end of the preseason. The Raiders re-signed the 26-year-old Tuesday, perhaps hoping he can provide a downfield threat while he gets the potential suspension sorted out with the league. Assuming Gruden elects to make him active in Week 2, Bryant may be limited to a small role as the team's fourth or fifth wideout.