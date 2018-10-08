Bryant caught each of his three targets for a team-high 91 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.

Bryant dropped what should've been a long touchdown the previous week and then lost a fumble Sunday. He's shown his big-play ability with impressive marks of 16.8 yards per catch and 11.2 per target, but the continued mistakes are holding him back from a bigger role. Bryant played just 25 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's loss, after landing between 40 and 46 percent each of the previous three games. While he probably doesn't represent a solution to the team's larger issues, it would make sense for the Raiders to give Bryant some more playing time when they host the Seahawks in Week 6.