Bryant caught two of five targets for 30 yards and ran for four yards on one carry in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Bryant has now accounted for 30 receiving yards in each of his first two games with the Raiders, but his six yards per target in Week 3 came as a bit of a disappointment while Jordy Nelson exploded for 173 yards and a score on six catches. Bryant will continue to build his rapport with quarterback Derek Carr as the 0-3 Raiders look to add a tally in the win column against the Browns in Week 4.