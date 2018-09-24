Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Held to two receptions in loss
Bryant caught two of five targets for 30 yards and ran for four yards on one carry in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Bryant has now accounted for 30 receiving yards in each of his first two games with the Raiders, but his six yards per target in Week 3 came as a bit of a disappointment while Jordy Nelson exploded for 173 yards and a score on six catches. Bryant will continue to build his rapport with quarterback Derek Carr as the 0-3 Raiders look to add a tally in the win column against the Browns in Week 4.
