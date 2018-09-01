The Raiders are planning to release Bryant, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant reportedly has a pending appeal of a drug suspension from the NFL. Given his lengthy history in the league's substance abuse program, any kind of infraction could lead to an indefinite ban. It doesn't help that Bryant struggled throughout training camp and the preseason, with multiple reports suggesting he had a hard time learning Jon Gruden's offense. The Raiders appear to have flushed a third-down pick down the drain with their April trade for the 26-year-old wideout.

