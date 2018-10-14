Raiders' Martavis Bryant: In uniform Sunday
Bryant (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Bryant hasn't found the end zone in his first four games this season, but he has hauled in a combined six passes (on 10 targets) for 142 yards over his last two outings and continues to provide the Raiders with a big-play threat behind starting wideouts Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.
