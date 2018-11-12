Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Injures left PCL, MRI set for Monday
Bryant injured the PCL in his left knee during Sunday's loss to the Chargers and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the ailment's severity, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bryant's knee issue is something coach Jon Gruden said the Raiders are "really concerned" about. While that casts a cloud over his situation, Monday's testing should produce a more definitive update on his outlook. Prior to exiting Sunday's game, Bryant caught all three of his targets for 17 yards.
