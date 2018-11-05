Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Logs three touches in Week 9 loss
Bryant caught both of his targets for 29 yards and rushed for 17 yards on one carry in the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.
Bryant saw a slight uptick in involvement after barely seeing the field in a Week 8 loss to the Colts, but he remains behind Jordy Nelson, Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts in the pecking order at wide receiver. Bryant has caught no more than two passes in three consecutive games, so his outlook for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers isn't too positive.
